Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Killing Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, January 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Tral area of Pulwama district, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Mandoora area of Tral. The operation was going on when last reports came in. The troops also continued their cordon and search operations in Shopian, Pulwama, Baramulla, Rajouri and other areas of the territory, subjecting the local residents to huge inconvenience. Indian police arrested a youth from a check-post in Patushahi area of Bandipora.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmed addressing a condolence reference in Sopore urged the international community to take cognizance of the surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and play role in granting the right to self-determination to the Kashmiris. He said that the Kashmiris had never accepted India’s illegal occupation of their motherland. He said that arrogant and imperialistic India tried every method of oppression and violence to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment during the last over seven decades but miserably failed in its nefarious designs. He added that the people of Kashmir were determined to carry on their struggle till they achieved their cherished goal of freedom from Indian yoke.

APHC leaders, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and Khawaja Firdous, in their statements in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the inhuman treatment being meted out to the Kashmiri political detainees in the jails of IIOJK and India. They said that the Kashmiri prisoners were being deprived of basic necessities of life including medical care and hygienic food in the jails.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed the hope that the present US dispensation under President Biden would play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective, respecting the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

 

The APHC-AJK chapter leaders at a special session with the Chairman of Human Rights Council of Pakistan, Jamshed Hussain and General Secretary, Sana Ahmed, in Islamabad, today, apprised them of the atrocities being perpetrated by Indian troops on the innocent people of IIOJK. The Hurriyat leaders said Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government was hell bent upon damaging the Muslim identity and demography of the occupied territory.


