Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Srinagar, January 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Tral area of Pulwama district, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Mandoora area of Tral. The operation was going on when last reports came in. The troops also continued their cordon and search operations in Shopian, Pulwama, Baramulla, Rajouri and other areas of the territory, subjecting the local residents to huge inconvenience. Indian police arrested a youth from a check-post in Patushahi area of Bandipora.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmed addressing a condolence reference in Sopore urged the international community to take cognizance of the surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and play role in granting the right to self-determination to the Kashmiris. He said that the Kashmiris had never accepted India’s illegal occupation of their motherland. He said that arrogant and imperialistic India tried every method of oppression and violence to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment during the last over seven decades but miserably failed in its nefarious designs. He added that the people of Kashmir were determined to carry on their struggle till they achieved their cherished goal of freedom from Indian yoke.

APHC leaders, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and Khawaja Firdous, in their statements in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the inhuman treatment being meted out to the Kashmiri political detainees in the jails of IIOJK and India. They said that the Kashmiri prisoners were being deprived of basic necessities of life including medical care and hygienic food in the jails.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed the hope that the present US dispensation under President Biden would play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective, respecting the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The APHC-AJK chapter leaders at a special session with the Chairman of Human Rights Council of Pakistan, Jamshed Hussain and General Secretary, Sana Ahmed, in Islamabad, today, apprised them of the atrocities being perpetrated by Indian troops on the innocent people of IIOJK. The Hurriyat leaders said Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government was hell bent upon damaging the Muslim identity and demography of the occupied territory.

Like this: Like Loading...