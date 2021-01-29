Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Khan Sopori concerned over Kashmiri detainees’ plight

Kashmir Media Service

Nearly 70% Inmates in Country's Jails Are Undertrial And Most Of Them Are Muslim, Tribals And DalitsSrinagar, January 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, has expressed serious concern over the inhuman treatment being meted out to the Kashmiri political detainees in jails of India and the territory.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the detainees are being subjected to the worst political vengeance. He said that Kashmiri detainees lodged in the Indian jails were prisoners of conscience but they were being treated cruelly and being deprived of basic necessities of life, including medical care and hygienic food.

Khan Sopori said that the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists were held in notorious Indian jails, thousands of miles away from their homes and their families were also not allowed to meet them.

He said that all the political detainees were demonstrating great patience and steadfastness and the people of Kashmir would not forget their great sacrifices. No power in the world can stop such the Kashmir movement from reaching its logical conclusion, he maintained.


