Khan Sopori concerned over Kashmiri detainees’ plight

Srinagar, January 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, has expressed serious concern over the inhuman treatment being meted out to the Kashmiri political detainees in jails of India and the territory.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the detainees are being subjected to the worst political vengeance. He said that Kashmiri detainees lodged in the Indian jails were prisoners of conscience but they were being treated cruelly and being deprived of basic necessities of life, including medical care and hygienic food.

Khan Sopori said that the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists were held in notorious Indian jails, thousands of miles away from their homes and their families were also not allowed to meet them.

He said that all the political detainees were demonstrating great patience and steadfastness and the people of Kashmir would not forget their great sacrifices. No power in the world can stop such the Kashmir movement from reaching its logical conclusion, he maintained.

