NIA challenges Waheed Parra’s bail

Jammu, January 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the India’s infamous National Investigation Agency (NIA) has challenged bail order of its own court granted to PDP leader, Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra.

The NIA challenged the order in the High Court of the occupied territory. After hearing Additional Solicitor General of India, Vishal Sharma appearing for NIA, a Division Bench of the High Court comprising Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Puneet Gupta issued notice to respondent.

During the course of hearing, Vishal Sharma submitted before the Court that Trial Court has appreciated the evidence which is not the scope of grant of bail while the matter is still under investigation. He submitted that mere perusal of impugned order shows as if Special Judge is deciding matter on charge/discharge of final charge-sheet ignoring fact that case is still under investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...