Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

NIA challenges Waheed Parra’s bail

Kashmir Media Service

NIA court grants bail to PDP's Waheed Para in 'terror-link' case | Kashmir Images Newspaper

Jammu, January 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the India’s infamous National Investigation Agency (NIA) has challenged bail order of its own court granted to PDP leader, Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra.

The NIA challenged the order in the High Court of the occupied territory. After hearing Additional Solicitor General of India, Vishal Sharma appearing for NIA, a Division Bench of the High Court comprising Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Puneet Gupta issued notice to respondent.

During the course of hearing, Vishal Sharma submitted before the Court that Trial Court has appreciated the evidence which is not the scope of grant of bail while the matter is still under investigation. He submitted that mere perusal of impugned order shows as if Special Judge is deciding matter on charge/discharge of final charge-sheet ignoring fact that case is still under investigation.


