Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

President Alvi asks global community to force India lift restrictions in IIOJK

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, January 29 (KMS): President Dr Arif Alvi emphasized the need for a united call by the international community to force India to lift the restrictions against Muslim population of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The president stated this during a meeting with the visiting Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordan Armed Forces, Major General Yousef Ahmad Al-Hnaity, here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He also highlighted the sufferings of Muslims of India, particularly the atrocities being committed by Indian security forces against the Muslims population of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

President Alvi said the continued restrictions against the Muslim population of IIOJK by India were hampering dissemination of information, supply of medicines and other essentials.

Earlier, the president conferred ‘Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military)’ on Major General Yousef Ahmad Al-Hnaity, in recognition of his illustrious services for promoting defence cooperation between the Armed Forces of the two countries, at a Special Investiture Ceremony, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.


