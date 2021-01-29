President Alvi asks global community to force India lift restrictions in IIOJK

Islamabad, January 29 (KMS): President Dr Arif Alvi emphasized the need for a united call by the international community to force India to lift the restrictions against Muslim population of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The president stated this during a meeting with the visiting Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordan Armed Forces, Major General Yousef Ahmad Al-Hnaity, here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He also highlighted the sufferings of Muslims of India, particularly the atrocities being committed by Indian security forces against the Muslims population of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

President Alvi said the continued restrictions against the Muslim population of IIOJK by India were hampering dissemination of information, supply of medicines and other essentials.

Earlier, the president conferred ‘Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military)’ on Major General Yousef Ahmad Al-Hnaity, in recognition of his illustrious services for promoting defence cooperation between the Armed Forces of the two countries, at a Special Investiture Ceremony, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

