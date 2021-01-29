Shabbir welcomes US Ambassador’s stance on Indian membership of UNSC

Srinagar, January 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar has welcomed the stance taken by the US Ambassador to United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield during her confirmation process before the Senate committee.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, Linda Thomas has explicitly made it clear that the permanent membership of India in the Security Council is a matter of continuous discussion and no decision can be taken in haste.

He said, the policy statement by the US Ambassador is the reflection of the policy which the current administration will be pursuing in coming days. President Biden is aware how India poked its nose in the internal affairs of America when its Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Indian expatriates to vote for Trump and also their miserable track record in reference to its repressive policies in IIOJK and its terror policies against minorities, he added.

Shabbir Dar expressed the hope that the present US dispensation would follow the same policy as said by Ambassador Linda Thomas and President Biden would play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective respecting the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Like this: Like Loading...