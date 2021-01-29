Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Shabbir welcomes US Ambassador’s stance on Indian membership of UNSC

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, January 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar has welcomed the stance taken by the US Ambassador to United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield during her confirmation process before the Senate committee.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, Linda Thomas has explicitly made it clear that the permanent membership of India in the Security Council is a matter of continuous discussion and no decision can be taken in haste.

He said, the policy statement by the US Ambassador is the reflection of the policy which the current administration will be pursuing in coming days. President Biden is aware how India poked its nose in the internal affairs of America when its Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Indian expatriates to vote for Trump and also their miserable track record in reference to its repressive policies in IIOJK and its terror policies against minorities, he added.

Shabbir Dar expressed the hope that the present US dispensation would follow the same policy as said by Ambassador Linda Thomas and President Biden would play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective respecting the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.


