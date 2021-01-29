Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archives

Untoo visits Sethi’s bereaved family

Kashmir Media Service

Jammu, January 29 (KMS): In illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Mohammad Ahsan Untoo, today, visited the bereaved family of veteran Kashmiri politician Krishen Dev Sethi, who passed away yesterday at his residence in Jammu.

Krishan Dev Sethi, the last surviving member of IIOJK Constituent Assembly, passed away at his Dalpatian Jammu residence Thursday morning. He was 93. Sethi, who was born and brought in Mirpur, AJK, migrated along with his family to Jammu and settled at Dalpatian Mohallah following the Partition.

Lauding the role of Sethi, Ahsan Untoo said that he was a humanist and always stood against the fascist forces and was a great supporter and well wisher of suppressed Muslims of Kashmir. He said that Sethi always raised his voice against the divisive and radical Hindu fanatics and believed that Kashmir is a disputed territory needing final settlement.

Ahsan Untoo said Sethi till his last breath was very vocal critic of fascist and suppressive policies of Modi and RSS. Sethi, through his poetry and columns, spread awareness about the historical background of the Kashmir dispute and always advocated for its just resolution as per the wishes of people, he added.

Untoo was accompanied by Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir.


