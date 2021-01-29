Untoo visits Sethi’s bereaved family

Jammu, January 29 (KMS): In illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Mohammad Ahsan Untoo, today, visited the bereaved family of veteran Kashmiri politician Krishen Dev Sethi, who passed away yesterday at his residence in Jammu.

Krishan Dev Sethi, the last surviving member of IIOJK Constituent Assembly, passed away at his Dalpatian Jammu residence Thursday morning. He was 93. Sethi, who was born and brought in Mirpur, AJK, migrated along with his family to Jammu and settled at Dalpatian Mohallah following the Partition.

Lauding the role of Sethi, Ahsan Untoo said that he was a humanist and always stood against the fascist forces and was a great supporter and well wisher of suppressed Muslims of Kashmir. He said that Sethi always raised his voice against the divisive and radical Hindu fanatics and believed that Kashmir is a disputed territory needing final settlement.

Ahsan Untoo said Sethi till his last breath was very vocal critic of fascist and suppressive policies of Modi and RSS. Sethi, through his poetry and columns, spread awareness about the historical background of the Kashmir dispute and always advocated for its just resolution as per the wishes of people, he added.

Untoo was accompanied by Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir.

