US urged to take notice of human rights violations in IIOJK

Islamabad, January 29 (KMS): Pakistan has urged the international community including the new US Administration to take notice of grave human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri rejected the formal launch of Ayodhya mosque project replacing historical Babri Mosque, on India’s Republic Day and said the BJP government cannot mislead the world by such fabrications or hide its deep hatred for minorities in India, especially Muslims. Zahid Hafeez said minorities, particularly Muslims and their places of worship are increasingly under attack.

The spokesperson urged the Indian government to ensure safety, security and protection of minorities and fulfill its responsibilities under the international laws.

He said we also call upon the international community to play its role in preserving the Islamic heritage sites in India from the extremist ‘Hindutva’ regime and ensure protection of minorities. He said the use of force against the protesting Sikh farmers is not the conduct of a democratic government, it indicates India is not a democratic but a fascist state.

