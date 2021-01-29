Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

US urged to take notice of human rights violations in IIOJK

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, January 29 (KMS): Pakistan has urged the international community including the new US Administration to take notice of grave human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri rejected the formal launch of Ayodhya mosque project replacing historical Babri Mosque, on India’s Republic Day and said the BJP government cannot mislead the world by such fabrications or hide its deep hatred for minorities in India, especially Muslims. Zahid Hafeez said minorities, particularly Muslims and their places of worship are increasingly under attack.

The spokesperson urged the Indian government to ensure safety, security and protection of minorities and fulfill its responsibilities under the international laws.

He said we also call upon the international community to play its role in preserving the Islamic heritage sites in India from the extremist ‘Hindutva’ regime and ensure protection of minorities. He said the use of force against the protesting Sikh farmers is not the conduct of a democratic government, it indicates India is not a democratic but a fascist state.


