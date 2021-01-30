Concern expressed over Kashmiri detainees’ plight

Srinagar, January 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir has expressed concern over the plight of the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that even the detainees were being deprived of basic facilities including access to medical treatment due to which their health was deteriorating with each passing day.

He called upon the international human rights organizations including Amnesty International and Asia Watch to press the Modi-led fascist Indian government to release illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi also demanded of the Government of Pakistan to raise this important issue at the international level in more effective manner to save the lives of the Kashmiri political detainees.

He demanded immediate release of the Kashmiri prisoners including Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Alam Butt, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sufi, Dr Mohammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Amir Hamza Shah, Mohammad Yusuf Falahi, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Zahid Ali Advocate, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Merajuddin Kalwal, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, Shakeel Ahmad, Syed Jamshed Ahmad Shah, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Muhammad Ayub Dar and Nazir Ahmad Sheikh.

Like this: Like Loading...