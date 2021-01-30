Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Concern expressed over Kashmiri detainees’ plight

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, January 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir has expressed concern over the plight of the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that even the detainees were being deprived of basic facilities including access to medical treatment due to which their health was deteriorating with each passing day.

He called upon the international human rights organizations including Amnesty International and Asia Watch to press the Modi-led fascist Indian government to release illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi also demanded of the Government of Pakistan to raise this important issue at the international level in more effective manner to save the lives of the Kashmiri political detainees.

He demanded immediate release of the Kashmiri prisoners including Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Alam Butt, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sufi, Dr Mohammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Amir Hamza Shah, Mohammad Yusuf Falahi, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Zahid Ali Advocate, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Merajuddin Kalwal, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, Shakeel Ahmad, Syed Jamshed Ahmad Shah, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Muhammad Ayub Dar and Nazir Ahmad Sheikh.


