At UN, Pakistan again rejects India’s claim regarding J&K

United Nations, January 30 (KMS): At the United Nations, Pakistan has once again rejected India’s false claim that Jammu and Kashmir is its integral part.

Speaking in the UN General Assembly, Pakistan’s delegate, Jawad Ali said that India had no other claim on Jammu and Kashmir than that of an occupier.

He was responding to the Indian delegate Vidisha Maitra’s reaction after Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram exposed New Delhi’s human rights abuses in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as the design of BJP-RSS extremists against Pakistan.

Jawad Ali said, like all occupiers and colonizers of the past, India wants to physically, politically and psychologically crush the indigenous Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination.

He said today’s India has become a nightmare for its minorities and its current leadership has sacrificed every trapping of secularism.

