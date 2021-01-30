Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

January 2021
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Archives

At UN, Pakistan again rejects India’s claim regarding J&K

HR Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

United Nations, January 30 (KMS): At the United Nations, Pakistan has once again rejected India’s false claim that Jammu and Kashmir is its integral part.

Speaking in the UN General Assembly, Pakistan’s delegate, Jawad Ali said that India had no other claim on Jammu and Kashmir than that of an occupier.

He was responding to the Indian delegate Vidisha Maitra’s reaction after Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram exposed New Delhi’s human rights abuses in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as the design of BJP-RSS extremists against Pakistan.

Jawad Ali said, like all occupiers and colonizers of the past, India wants to physically, politically and psychologically crush the indigenous Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination.

He said today’s India has become a nightmare for its minorities and its current leadership has sacrificed every trapping of secularism.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: