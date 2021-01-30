Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Freezing of taps, springs leads to water shortage in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Snowfall In Jammu And Kashmir, Leh And HP, 2020 Photos: HD Images, Pictures, News Pics - Oneindia PhotosSrinagar, January 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, people are facing water crisis because of freezing water taps, springs and supply lines across the territory.

The Kashmir Valley is reeling under an intense cold wave since the heavy snowfall earlier this month. The intense cold has resulted in the freezing of water supply lines and water bodies in several areas, including Dal Lake.

“All the water pipes that carry water to my house are blocked. Every day it takes me almost 2-3 hours to defreeze the water pipes, and my success rate is low. I have used every means to prevent the freezing but failed to ensure the uninterrupted water supply,” Nasir Ahmad, a resident of Srinagar said in a media interview.

The complaints of water shortage have been pouring in since the beginning of the Chillai Kalan, 40-day harsh winter period, as the temperature has broken decades-old record this year with the Valley witnessing the coldest January since 1991.

“For the past one month, we have been facing water crisis due to frozen pipes. We have to wait till noon for the ice to melt. This is the worst winter I have witnessed in my life,” a 60-year-old, Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Shopian said.

The worst affected are the people living in the remote villages of South Kashmir who depend on fresh springs for their water needs.


