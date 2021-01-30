IIOJK High Court quashes PSA detention of 2 persons

Srinagar, January 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court has quashed the illegal detention of two persons from South Kashmir’s Pulwama district who were booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act, last year.

A bench of Justice Puneet Gupata quashed the detention orders issued against Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh and Waqar Younis Sheikh after observing that the substantive right of the detainees to have necessary material has been violated.

While disposing of the two separate petitions, the court directed the occupation authorities to release the detainees forthwith.

