Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

IIOJK High Court quashes PSA detention of 2 persons

Courts Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

PSA detainees face unnecessary harassment in Kashmir - Kashmir Global - News and Research on KashmirSrinagar, January 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court has quashed the illegal detention of two persons from South Kashmir’s Pulwama district who were booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act, last year.

A bench of Justice Puneet Gupata quashed the detention orders issued against Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh and Waqar Younis Sheikh after observing that the substantive right of the detainees to have necessary material has been violated.

While disposing of the two separate petitions, the court directed the occupation authorities to release the detainees forthwith.


