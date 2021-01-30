India repealed articles 370, 35a to strengthen hold on Kashmir: Singh

Jammu, January 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum (JKSPF), Advocate Devinder Singh Behl, has said that India repealed Articles 370 and 35A to strengthen its illegal hold on Kashmir, evict the Kashmiris from their homes and damage their identity.

Advocate Devinder Singh Behl addressing a religious program of Sikhs at Lam in Nowshera area of Jammu said Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory whose political future is yet to be decided.

He said that the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government imposed military siege in IIOJK on August 5, 2019 after abrogating its special status, subjecting the local residents to immense inconvenience. He added that the purpose of the military siege is to prevent Kashmiris from protesting against the heinous Indian move and to keep the world unaware of the real situation in the territory.

Devinder Singh Behl deplored that India had also kept the resistance leadership behind the bars while high speed internet service in the territory was still suspended. He said that Indian troops were killing innocent Kashmiri youth in fake encounters which was highly condemnable.

The Social Peace Forum on the occasion also distributed Langar (food) among the people.

