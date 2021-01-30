Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

January 2021
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Archives

India will never succeed to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle: JKPL

News Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, January 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has said that India will never succeed in suppressing the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement through its military might and brutal tactics.

The JKPL in a statement in Srinagar said that its leaders and activists held an anti-India demonstration in Srinagar.

The statement said that during the protest, the party Chief Coordinator, Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan, said that India was pursuing an evil agenda of suppressing the Kashmiris’ genuine struggle for freedom through killings, arrests, illegal detentions, harassment and use of brute force. He pointed out that Narendra Modi-led fascistic government was committing crimes against the Kashmiris under the guise of cordon and search operations.

The JKPL leader maintained that the Indian forces’ personnel have been given a license to arrest and kill youth in fake encounters. He added that the people of Kashmir had a great respect for the youth who were rendering their lives for the great cause.

The statement said that after the protest, Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan chaired a party meeting in Islamabad town and paid rich tributes to the three youth martyred by Indian troops in Tral area of Pulwama, yesterday. He termed the killing of the youth as the worst display of Indian state terrorism.

He appealed to the UN to put pressure on New Delhi to stop its brutalities in IIOJK and release all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails of the occupied territory and India.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: