Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Indian forces’ personnel arrest four youth in IIOJK

Arrest Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, January 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police and troops arrested four youth in Pulwama and Doda districts.

The troops and police arrested two youth during a cordon and search operation in Lelahaar area of Pulwama. One among these youth had sustained injury in the firing of the troops during the operation. He was shifted to hospital for treatment.

Indian police arrested two youth hailing from Bijbehara town of south Kashmir’s Islamabad district from Doda. The youth, Umar Mushtaq Zargar and Ufaid Peerzada, had gone missing on January 24.


