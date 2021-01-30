Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Release of Mirwaiz from house detention demanded

Arrest
Kashmir Media Service

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is in continuous illegal house arrest under Indian military surveillance | World News TVSrinagar, January 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Imam-o-Khateeb (the chief preacher) of historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, Syed Ahmad Naqshbandi, has reiterated the demand for the immediate release of the Hurriyat forum chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, from illegal and arbitrary house detention.

Syed Ahmad Naqshbandi, popularly known as Imam Hai, made the demand on the occasion of releasing of the annual Calendar for Hijri 1442 and year 2021 at Jamia Masjid Srinagar.

The calendar was released by Imam Hai and Vice President of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Maulana Ahmad Sayed Naqashbandi as Anjuman’s president Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continues to be under house detention since August 2019.

The calendar was distributed free of cost on the occasion. Those who were present also protested against the continued detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and demanded his release.


