Release of Mirwaiz from house detention demanded

Srinagar, January 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Imam-o-Khateeb (the chief preacher) of historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, Syed Ahmad Naqshbandi, has reiterated the demand for the immediate release of the Hurriyat forum chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, from illegal and arbitrary house detention.

Syed Ahmad Naqshbandi, popularly known as Imam Hai, made the demand on the occasion of releasing of the annual Calendar for Hijri 1442 and year 2021 at Jamia Masjid Srinagar.

The calendar was released by Imam Hai and Vice President of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Maulana Ahmad Sayed Naqashbandi as Anjuman’s president Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continues to be under house detention since August 2019.

The calendar was distributed free of cost on the occasion. Those who were present also protested against the continued detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and demanded his release.

Like this: Like Loading...