Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Rich tributes paid to three martyred youth in IIOJK

News, Statement
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, January 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid rich tributes to three Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Tral area of Pulwama district, yesterday.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori addressing a condolence meeting in Sopore said the blood of the martyrs will not go waste and Kashmir will be freed from the Indian occupation one day. He urged the Kashmiris to further strengthen unity and harmony among their ranks to thwart Indian conspiracies against the liberation movement.

The spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) in a statement issued in Srinagar, paying tributes to the youth, condemned the continued bloodshed and systematic genocide of Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in IIOJK.

“Cordon and search operations, arbitrary arrests, extra-judicial killings and forced disappearance of young boys is part of this grand conspiracy aimed at changing the demography of the Muslim majority territory,” the spokesman said. He added that troops’ massive presence in the territory continued to threaten the lives of people particularly the youth who were being harassed and humiliated by the forces’ personnel day in and day out.

The spokesman urged the international community to impress upon the fascist Indian government to stop the reckless violence and bloodshed and give the Kashmiris’ their inalienable right to self-determination.


