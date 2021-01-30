Rich tributes paid to three martyred youth in IIOJK

Srinagar, January 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid rich tributes to three Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Tral area of Pulwama district, yesterday.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori addressing a condolence meeting in Sopore said the blood of the martyrs will not go waste and Kashmir will be freed from the Indian occupation one day. He urged the Kashmiris to further strengthen unity and harmony among their ranks to thwart Indian conspiracies against the liberation movement.

The spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) in a statement issued in Srinagar, paying tributes to the youth, condemned the continued bloodshed and systematic genocide of Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in IIOJK.

“Cordon and search operations, arbitrary arrests, extra-judicial killings and forced disappearance of young boys is part of this grand conspiracy aimed at changing the demography of the Muslim majority territory,” the spokesman said. He added that troops’ massive presence in the territory continued to threaten the lives of people particularly the youth who were being harassed and humiliated by the forces’ personnel day in and day out.

The spokesman urged the international community to impress upon the fascist Indian government to stop the reckless violence and bloodshed and give the Kashmiris’ their inalienable right to self-determination.

