Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

UN chief’s remarks on Kashmir welcomed

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, January 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders, Jahangir Ghani Butt and Aquib Wani, have welcomed the statement of the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, in which he asked India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue for ensuring durable peace in the region.

Jahangir Ghani Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar maintained that it is the moral obligation of the UN to come out of dormancy and actively put pressure on India to start a meaningful and sustained dialogue with Pakistan as soon as possible to settle the longstanding dispute.

He said Kashmir is a UN-recognized dispute but the World Body has failed to implement its decision of holding a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir even after the passage of several decades. He pointed out that this failure of the UN complicated the already hostile situation in the region which may take ugly turn at any moment and prove disastrous for the global peace. “So the need of the hour is that the UN shall use its good offices to facilitate Pakistan and India to initiate a dialogue process to resolve the dispute,” he added.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Association, Aquib Wani, in a statement issued in Jammu said it is highly encouraging and important development that the UN General Secretary has asked the two nuclear powers to hold talks and resolve the Kashmir dispute without any military confrontation. He said the Kashmir dispute remains unresolved due to the stubbornness of Indian leaders as a result of which human lives are being lost every other day in IIOJK. Aquib Wani also appealed to the world community to take cognizance of gross human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied territory and play its role in the settlement of the dispute.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League spokesman in a statement said that the party members in a meeting in Srinagar hailed the UN Chief’s remarks on Kashmir. He emphasized the need to raise the question of the fragmentation of the IIOJK by India before the General Assembly and other relevant forums as the Indian arbitrary decision breached the international law.


