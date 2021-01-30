Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

January 2021
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Archives

Untoo, Sikh leaders discuss IIOJK’s prevailing situation

News Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Jammu, January 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Mohammad Ahsan Untoo met some Sikh leaders including Narender Singh Khalsa in Jammu and discussed with them prevailing situation of the territory.

The leaders thoroughly discussed the political situation of IIOJK especially post-abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and were unanimous that the Indian fascist forces of RSS and BJP are pursuing the dangerous mission of depriving people of the territory of all their basic political and human rights.

They said that the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government wanted to change the demography of IIOJK by giving citizenship to non-local Hindus. This plan poses a serious threat to the very existence of Muslim majority and all other minorities, they added.

The Sikh delegation, which also included some farmers, said that the newly introduced farm laws was a conspiracy to make the whole farmer community slave of a few selected business houses which are very close to Modi.

They expressed the resolve to fight jointly against the anti-minority policies of the communal Modi government.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: