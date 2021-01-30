Untoo, Sikh leaders discuss IIOJK’s prevailing situation

Jammu, January 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Mohammad Ahsan Untoo met some Sikh leaders including Narender Singh Khalsa in Jammu and discussed with them prevailing situation of the territory.

The leaders thoroughly discussed the political situation of IIOJK especially post-abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and were unanimous that the Indian fascist forces of RSS and BJP are pursuing the dangerous mission of depriving people of the territory of all their basic political and human rights.

They said that the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government wanted to change the demography of IIOJK by giving citizenship to non-local Hindus. This plan poses a serious threat to the very existence of Muslim majority and all other minorities, they added.

The Sikh delegation, which also included some farmers, said that the newly introduced farm laws was a conspiracy to make the whole farmer community slave of a few selected business houses which are very close to Modi.

They expressed the resolve to fight jointly against the anti-minority policies of the communal Modi government.

