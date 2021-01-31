Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Body of deranged youth found in Kupwara forests

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, January 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the body of a deranged youth was recovered from the forest area of Cherkoot in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

An official said that the youth hailing from Izgund Khumriyal, Kupwara, who had been missing since January 19, was found dead in the forest area of Cherkoot.

He said that after conducting legal formalities, the body was handed over to family members for last rites.

The official identified the deceased as Javaid Ahamd Mir, son of Dilawar Mir of Izgund Khumriyal.


