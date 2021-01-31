Body of deranged youth found in Kupwara forests

Srinagar, January 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the body of a deranged youth was recovered from the forest area of Cherkoot in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

An official said that the youth hailing from Izgund Khumriyal, Kupwara, who had been missing since January 19, was found dead in the forest area of Cherkoot.

He said that after conducting legal formalities, the body was handed over to family members for last rites.

The official identified the deceased as Javaid Ahamd Mir, son of Dilawar Mir of Izgund Khumriyal.

