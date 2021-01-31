Chilai Kalan ends, yet Kashmir in deep freeze

Srinagar, January 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, even as the 40-day harshest winter period of Chilai Kalan concluded, the Valley continues to reel under a severe cold wave.

The Meteorological Department has, however, predicted an increase in night temperatures from Monday and a two-day wet spell from Tuesday.

The Chilai Kalan which begins on December 21 and ends on January 30 is known for having maximum chances of snowfall and low temperatures. This year, the period was one of the most severe witnessed in the last several decades, both in terms of record snowfall as well as the freezing temperatures.

During this season’s Chilai Kalan, summer capital Srinagar on January 14 recorded its lowest temperature in the last 29 years at minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest recorded night since 1991. As per MeT records, it was in January, 1991, when temperature in Srinagar had dropped below minus 11 degrees Celsius.

The low sub-zero temperatures this winter season saw water bodies including parts of Dal Lake freezing. Freezing of supply lines and water storages due to the extremely low temperatures compounded problems of people.

