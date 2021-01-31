Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Chilai Kalan ends, yet Kashmir in deep freeze

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, January 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, even as the 40-day harshest winter period of Chilai Kalan concluded, the Valley continues to reel under a severe cold wave.

The Meteorological Department has, however, predicted an increase in night temperatures from Monday and a two-day wet spell from Tuesday.

The Chilai Kalan which begins on December 21 and ends on January 30 is known for having maximum chances of snowfall and low temperatures. This year, the period was one of the most severe witnessed in the last several decades, both in terms of record snowfall as well as the freezing temperatures.

During this season’s Chilai Kalan, summer capital Srinagar on January 14 recorded its lowest temperature in the last 29 years at minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest recorded night since 1991. As per MeT records, it was in January, 1991, when temperature in Srinagar had dropped below minus 11 degrees Celsius.

The low sub-zero temperatures this winter season saw water bodies including parts of Dal Lake freezing. Freezing of supply lines and water storages due to the extremely low temperatures compounded problems of people.


