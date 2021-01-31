Congress seeks bill in Parliament to restore IIOJK’s statehood

New Delhi, January 31 (KMS): The Congress has asked the BJP led Indian government to bring a Bill in the ongoing Budget session of Parliament to restore full statehood of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Chief Minister of IIOJK and senior Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad in a virtual all-party meeting, said, the government must now bring a Bill and restore the statehood, which was unfairly taken away on August 5, 2019.

“Scrapping of Article 370 was done unilaterally and state was downgraded. Prime Minister, Home Minister has promised that statehood would be restored in J&K. This is the time to bring a bill in Parliament regarding restoration of statehood”, Azad said. KMS—3A

