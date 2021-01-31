Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Congress seeks bill in Parliament to restore IIOJK’s statehood

Kashmir Media Service

New Delhi, January 31 (KMS): The Congress has asked the BJP led Indian government to bring a Bill in the ongoing Budget session of Parliament to restore full statehood of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Chief Minister of IIOJK and senior Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad in a virtual all-party meeting, said, the government must now bring a Bill and restore the statehood, which was unfairly taken away on August 5, 2019.

“Scrapping of Article 370 was done unilaterally and state was downgraded. Prime Minister, Home Minister has promised that statehood would be restored in J&K. This is the time to bring a bill in Parliament regarding restoration of statehood”, Azad said. KMS—3A


