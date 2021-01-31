Dilapidated condition of Srinagar-Jammu Highway troubles travellers

Jammu, January 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the dilapidated condition of the Srinagar-Jammu Highway is causing great inconvenience to the people travelling on it.

Commuters and drivers complained the Highway has developed pot holes, deep ditches making walking and driving an ordeal.

They said, although the matter was brought into the notice of officials several times and at some places people have held protests but nothing was done for repairing the badly damaged highway.

Residents of two highway towns, Banihal and Ramban, said that they were the worst affected. “We have been waiting for the repairs of the Highway for several years but nobody is taking interest,” they complained. They said that the travelling on the highway has become a nightmare for them since the work was started by National Highways Authority of India for four-laning of the road.

