Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Dilapidated condition of Srinagar-Jammu Highway troubles travellers

Kashmir Media Service

Jammu, January 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the dilapidated condition of the Srinagar-Jammu Highway is causing great inconvenience to the people travelling on it.

Commuters and drivers complained the Highway has developed pot holes, deep ditches making walking and driving an ordeal.

They said, although the matter was brought into the notice of officials several times and at some places people have held protests but nothing was done for repairing the badly damaged highway.

Residents of two highway towns, Banihal and Ramban, said that they were the worst affected. “We have been waiting for the repairs of the Highway for several years but nobody is taking interest,” they complained. They said that the travelling on the highway has become a nightmare for them since the work was started by National Highways Authority of India for four-laning of the road.


