Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

January 2021
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Archives

India is under undeclared emergency today: Editors Guild

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Condemns filing of sedition charges against six journalists

New Delhi, January 31 (KMS): Indian media bodies have condemned the filing of sedition charges against six senior journalists and editors for their reporting on the farmers’ tractor parade in New Delhi on Republic Day, saying the situation in the country is akin to an undeclared emergency.

At a protest meeting held in New Delhi, a number of media bodies including the Press Club of India, Editors Guild of India, Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC), Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) and Indian Journalists Union (IJU) condemned the practice of filing sedition charges against journalists.

Senior journalist and president of the Press Club of India Anand Sahay said the current Modi govt does not care for the notion of democracy as the smallest voice of criticism may land people in jail.

He said, “Today the atmosphere is such, it’s so poisonous, so toxic that anyone who wants to go to the court perhaps is a fool. You know what the result is going to be. Even during the emergency, rules against journalists were not so harsh”. DUJ president S K Pande said, “What is happening today is a situation which is an undeclared emergency. People have seen what the emergency was, we are heading for something worse, where if you raise the voice against the powers that are you will be targeted whether through sedition, or filing of FIRs so that you lose desire to fight or feel compelled to call it a day. From journalists, to farmers, to trade unionists, to artists, to writers and intellectuals all of them are facing a lockdown of the mouth.”

Editors Guild president Seema Mustafa said the govt’s action against journalists is meant to intimidate and harass them. S N Sinha of IJU recalled a recent incident where journalists from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh were charged for reporting on a yoga function. He said that journalists were “society’s watchdogs, not the government’s lap dogs”.

Rajdeep Sardesai, who is one of the charged journalists, said, “Whether you are journalist in Manipur or Kashmir, or in a Congress-ruled state or a BJP-ruled state, on sedition there should be complete unanimity among every journalist. The time has come for all of us to protest in one voice that sedition is an unacceptable charge against journalists. Let us show some solidarity on this issue, we can continue to have disagreement on other issues,” he added.

On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh Police filed FIR for sedition against journalists Mrinal Pande, Rajdeep Sardesai, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath, Anant Nath, Vinod K Jose for the reporting on Jan 26.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: