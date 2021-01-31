Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

January 2021
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Archives

Indian troops arrest over half a dozen youth in IIOJK

Arrest Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, January 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian troops during cordon and search operations and house raids have arrested over half a dozen Kashmiri youth in south Kashmir districts.

The troops arrested Imran Ahmed, Irfan Ahmed, Bilal Ahmed, Taufeeq Ahmed, Muzammil Ahmed, Aadil Ahmed and Junaid Altaf in Bijbehra, Shopian and Pulwama areas.

The youth were arrested on fake charges by Indian army and they are under their interrogation centers, the family of the detained youth told media men. They expressed serious concern over their arrest and demanded their immediate release.

A local civil society member in Islamabad talking to media men said that the boys were innocent and Indian troops and police arrest youth to create fear in south Kashmir and weaken the freedom sentiment of the people.

He urged the United Nations, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch to play their role and stop gross human rights violations and harassment in Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian troops.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: