Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Indian troops have intensified atrocities in IIOJK: JKEM

Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, January 31 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement (JKEM) has said that Indian troops have intensified their atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Deputy Secretary Information of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference-Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter and the JKEM Vice Chairman, Imtiaz Wani in a statement issued in Islamabad deplored the killing of innocent youth during the so-called siege and search operations in IIOJK.

Paying tributes to the three youth martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Tral area of Pulwama district on Friday, he said “Giving everyone the right to live freely is the greatest service to humanity.” He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed go waste.

He said that India cannot change the status of the Kashmir dispute by the cruel tactics as it is an internationally recognized dispute. He added that India should abandon its oppressive policy on Kashmir and resolve it by giving Kashmiris their birthright to self-determination.

Imtiaz Wani lamented that Indian troops were committing genocide of Kashmiris to turn the Muslim majority territory into a minority and the international community should take notice of it.

He deplored that India had kept thousands of Kashmiri youth behind the bars while IIOJK had become a human prison. He said that Kashmiri people should be given the right to decide their own future and the dispute must be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions.


