Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

January 2021
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Archives

JKPL delegation visits families of Tral martyrs

Activities Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, January 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) visited the residence of martyrs Waris Hassan, Arif Ahmad and Ahtishamul Haq in Tral, Pulwama, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

The delegation was led by JKPL General Secretary Naseerul Islam while Riyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Saleem and Nazir Ahmed were part of the delegation.

The delegation paid rich tributes to martyred youth.

On the occasion, Naseerul Islam deplored that the real aspirations of people are yet to be ascertained and concrete steps are needed for the final resolution of Kashmir dispute.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: