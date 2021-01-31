JKPL delegation visits families of Tral martyrs

Srinagar, January 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) visited the residence of martyrs Waris Hassan, Arif Ahmad and Ahtishamul Haq in Tral, Pulwama, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

The delegation was led by JKPL General Secretary Naseerul Islam while Riyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Saleem and Nazir Ahmed were part of the delegation.

The delegation paid rich tributes to martyred youth.

On the occasion, Naseerul Islam deplored that the real aspirations of people are yet to be ascertained and concrete steps are needed for the final resolution of Kashmir dispute.

