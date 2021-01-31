Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Kashmiri youth sacrificing precious lives for great cause: IPP

HR Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, January 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir has paid rich tributes to three Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in Tral area of Pulwama on Friday.

Vice Chairman of the Islamic Political Party, Nisar Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Kashmiri youth were sacrificing their precious lives for a great cause.

He said that the best way to pay tributes to the martyrs was to continue their mission till its logical conclusion. He said that Pakistan was exposing Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris by Indian troops at the international level for which Kashmiris were grateful to it.

Nisar Ahmed appreciated the recent statement of the UN Secretary General on Kashmir and hoped that the World Body would play its role in giving Kashmiris their birthright to self-determination as per its resolutions.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the demise of the brother-in-law of party Chairman, Muhammad Yusuf Naqash, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.


