Kashmiri youth sacrificing precious lives for great cause: IPP

Srinagar, January 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir has paid rich tributes to three Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in Tral area of Pulwama on Friday.

Vice Chairman of the Islamic Political Party, Nisar Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Kashmiri youth were sacrificing their precious lives for a great cause.

He said that the best way to pay tributes to the martyrs was to continue their mission till its logical conclusion. He said that Pakistan was exposing Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris by Indian troops at the international level for which Kashmiris were grateful to it.

Nisar Ahmed appreciated the recent statement of the UN Secretary General on Kashmir and hoped that the World Body would play its role in giving Kashmiris their birthright to self-determination as per its resolutions.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the demise of the brother-in-law of party Chairman, Muhammad Yusuf Naqash, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

