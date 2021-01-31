UN bound to resolve decades-old Kashmir dispute: APHC

Srinagar, January 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Harriet Conference (APHC) has welcomed the recent statement of the UN Secretary General, António Guterres with reference to resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The UN Secretary General has asked India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue for ensuring durable peace in the region.

The APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that it was obligatory for the UN Secretary General to resolve the 73-year-old issue still pending on its table.

The statement while demanding urgent concerns of the World Body said that the people of Kashmir were caught in a whirlpool of death and destruction under the yolk of Indian imperialism and Hindu fascism.

Citing the onslaught of 5th August 2019, the APHC leader said that all laws of the territory had been replaced to convert a Muslim majority territory into a minority, thereby causing a grave threat of ethnic cleansing and widespread genocide.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, lauding the peaceful nature of the people of IIOJK and their strong belief in human values, demanded an early resolution of the Kashmir dispute on the pattern of East Timor and South Sudan so that a threat of any nuclear collusion can be averted and a new dawn of peace and prosperity may come at the earliest.

Like this: Like Loading...