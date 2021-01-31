Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 31 Dec, 2020)
Total Killings 305
Custodial Killings* 32
Tortured/Injured 1625
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14417
Arson (Houses etc) 985
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 96

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Dec 2020)
Total Killings * 1308
Custodial Killings 90
Tortured/Injured 29141
Inured by pellets 10280
Eye-sight damaged 395
Arrested 25928
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4364
Women Widowed 114
Children Orphaned 231
Women gang-raped / Molested 102
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

January 2021
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Archives

UN bound to resolve decades-old Kashmir dispute: APHC

Top Story Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, January 31 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Harriet Conference (APHC) has welcomed the recent statement of the UN Secretary General, António Guterres with reference to resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The UN Secretary General has asked India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue for ensuring durable peace in the region.

The APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that it was obligatory for the UN Secretary General to resolve the 73-year-old issue still pending on its table.

The statement while demanding urgent concerns of the World Body said that the people of Kashmir were caught in a whirlpool of death and destruction under the yolk of Indian imperialism and Hindu fascism.

Citing the onslaught of 5th August 2019, the APHC leader said that all laws of the territory had been replaced to convert a Muslim majority territory into a minority, thereby causing a grave threat of ethnic cleansing and widespread genocide.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, lauding the peaceful nature of the people of IIOJK and their strong belief in human values, demanded an early resolution of the Kashmir dispute on the pattern of East Timor and South Sudan so that a threat of any nuclear collusion can be averted and a new dawn of peace and prosperity may come at the earliest.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: