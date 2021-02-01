Behl stresses Kashmir solution through tripartite talks

Jammu, February 01 (KMS: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum (JKSPF), Devinder Singh Behl has stressed settlement of the Kashmir dispute through tripartite talks among India, Pakistan and the true leadership of the Kashmiri people.

Devinder Singh Behl talking to newsmen in Jammu said that peaceful settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute was imperative for the progress and prosperity of the region. Unresolved Kashmir dispute can disturb peace of the world, in general, and South Asia in particular, as both India and Pakistan were nuclear powers, he added.

To a question, he said that the Indian troops had been committing human rights violations in IIOJK for the last over seven decades and the Indian civil society, world community and the international human rights organization should take notice of it. He said that Kashmir was an internationally recognized disputed territory and should be resolved according to the UN relevant resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

To another query, the JKSPF Chairman deplored that the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed Kashmir’s special status in August 2019 and imposed military siege in the territory due to which the people were facing severe problems.

Regarding the protest of Indian farmers, Devinder Singh Behl said that they were raising their voice for their genuine rights, adding that protest was their democratic right. He said that the people of IIOJK were supporting the Indian farmers as their demands were genuine and the Indian government should accept it.

