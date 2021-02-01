Darul khair distributes relief among fire victims

Srinagar, February 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil has expressed deep anguish over huge loss of property in the fire incident in Nawa Kadal and Watal Kadal area of Srinagar.

Dozens of residential houses were gutted in Shaher-e-Khaas area of the city.

Darul Khair expressed solidarity and sympathy with all the affected families and stressed the need for their immediate rehabilitation in view of the bone chilling harsh winter.

On the directions of the Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil Patron Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who continues to be under house arrest, a delegation of the organisation led by Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon visited the nine affected families in Nawa Kadal and Watal Kadal and distributed rice, atta, blankets, kitchen kits and other items of basic necessity among them.

