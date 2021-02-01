Hurriyat leader Qazi Abdul Wahid remembered

Islamabad, February 01 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement (JKPPFM) and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) organized a joint condolence reference in memory of Hurriyat leader and founder of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Abdul Wahid in Islamabad, today.

All the leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Kashmir chapter and delegates from Bagh, Kotli and Mirpur attended the event.

The JKPPFM Vice Chairman, Qazi Imran and the JKPM Vice Chairman, Abdul Majeed Malik thanked all the Hurriyat leaders and guests and said that the late Qazi Abdul Wahid was a honest leader and they salute his services and struggle for liberation of Kashmir.

Qazi Abdul Wahid, who had been at the forefront of the struggle for liberation of Kashmir since 1990, recently passed away in Bradford, London, of coronavirus. He hailed from Sarnkot, Poonch district of IIOJK, and had been in London to highlight the Kashmir dispute at international level.

On the occasion, all the Hurriyat leaders pledged to continue the Kashmir liberation struggle at all levels.

Sheikh Tajammul-ul-Islam and Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Syed Yusuf Naseem, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Abdul Majeed Malik, Qazi Imran, Mahmood Saghar, Raja Shaheen, Nazeer Karnai, President of Bagh-Kotli Refugees, Shafi Kashmiri, Nazir Chaudhry, Ali Hassan Naqvi and Dr Abdul Aleem Qazi addressed the meeting.

