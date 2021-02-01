India denounced for harassing Imtiaz Reshi, others

Srinagar, February 01 (KMS: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League has denounced the authorities for their egregious human rights violations.

The party spokesman, Merajuddin Sheikh In a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the authorities were harassing the Kashmiri commoners and the Hurriyet leadership including the party head, Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi.

He said that India was terribly wrong if it thought such ploys would help it muzzle voice of the Kashmiris. He added that Meraj the urge for freedom was embedded in the very DNA of Kashmiris which no amount of terror or allurement could ever defeat.

He also condemned the recent killings of innocent Kashmiri youth in Pulwama by the Indian forces and called upon the world human rights groups to take a strong notice of the perpetuating state of terror, killings and suppression by the forces’ personnel.

He also said a party delegation visited the bereaved families and found them very determined and proud of their martyrs.

