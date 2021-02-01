Kashmiris fighting for right to self-determination: Khan Sopori

Srinagar, 01 February (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori has said that the Kashmiri people are fighting with big military power India for their birthright, right to self-determination and Pakistan is the only country in the world which supports their just struggle.

Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar appealed to Pakistan to more effectively highlight the Kashmir issue around the world. The peace struggle for freedom and the widespread human rights violations by Indian troops in the occupied territory should be raised at all global platforms, he stressed.

Emphasizing on the need for continuity and stability in the Kashmir policy, he said that the struggle of Kashmiris is based on the right to freedom which has been recognized internationally. He said that Pakistan is a key player in the Kashmir dispute and a final solution to this dispute is not possible without its involvement.

The Hurriyat leader paid rich tributes to the late Qazi Hussain Ahmed, former Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, and said that the Kashmiri people would never forget his invaluable services regarding the Kashmir issue. In his message to the people of Pakistan, the Hurriyat leader asked for holding rallies and processions on February 5 to send a message of solidarity to the Kashmiris.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, another Hurriyat leader and Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Abdul Samad Inqalabi said that peace in South Asia was linked to the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

