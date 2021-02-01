Mirwaiz again chosen among 500 most influential Muslim personalities

Srinagar, February 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat forum has said that party Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has for the seventh consecutive year been chosen among 500 most influential Muslim personalities across the globe.

The ranking has been made by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre (RISSC) Jordan.

The forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said, declaring Mirwaiz Umar Farooq among the most influential 500 Muslims across the world and among five in South Asia is a matter of pride and honour for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

RISSC Jordan says that Mirwaiz has been “.. advocating dialogue with both India and Pakistan so that the aspirations of the Kashmiri people may be realized”. It specifically mentions his arrest, stating that “He (Mirwaiz) has been under house arrest since August 2019”.

The Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre is an independent research entity affiliated with the Royal Aal al-Bayt Institute for Islamic thought an international Islamic non-governmental, independent institute headquartered in Amman, the capital of Jordan.

Like this: Like Loading...