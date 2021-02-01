Moosvi welcomes UN Secretary General’s statement on Kashmir

Srinagar, February 01 (KMS: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader and the President of Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has welcomed the statement of the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, regarding Kashmir.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar described the statement of the UN Secretary General as a reflection of the seriousness of the situation in the region.

He termed the tension between the two nuclear powers and the continuation of unilateral measures by India in IIOJK as a serious threat to peace and stability in the region. He said that negotiation process was the only way to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute.

He said that the Pak-India tension and concern of the international forum regarding Kashmir showed the fact that the international community does not take into account India’s unilateral steps towards Kashmir and despite these steps it sees the Kashmir dispute in its historical and political perspective.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi said that the consistency of statements made by the United Nations on Kashmir was a reflection of the fact that the international community wanted a final solution to the Kashmir dispute.

He thanked the Pakistani nation and leadership for their continued moral, political and diplomatic support for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

He deplored that after the abolition of the special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019, unilateral measures were being taken in the territory and a comprehensive plan was underway to change its Muslim-majority status into a minority.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi said that in such a situation, more warmth in Pakistan’s political, diplomatic and moral support was a must. He added that the manner and interest with which the Prime Minister of Pakistan and government officials had been highlighting the Kashmir dispute and the ongoing oppression of Kashmiris in various international bodies for the past one year was encouraging.

