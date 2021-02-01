Shabbir Dar denounces case against two news portals

Srinagar, February (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar has condemned the occupational authorities for lodging a case against two local news portals Kashmiriyat and Kashmirwala for reporting about 26 January incidents.

Shabbir Ahmad Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the news portals had filed stories about Indian troops forcibly taking the students of a local school in Shopian to celebrate the India’s Republic Day. “This is tantamount to expand the war on already under pressure media in the occupied territory,” he added.

“These incidents were, first, reported by the said two news portals and then by other media outlets,” he said and added that three teachers were already booked under draconian law Public Safety Act and students were also harassed by the troops.

“This action is totally unwarranted and uncalled for and international journalist association and media watchdogs must take cognizance of the matter as the editors of both news portals have said that they stand by their stories.

