TWI concerned about rising Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

Srinagar, February (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, has expressed grave concern over the growing Indian state terrorism in the territory.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat at its consultative body meeting in Srinagar discussed the current political situation in the occupied territory. The meeting was presided over by its Chairman Khadim Hussain.

Addressing the meeting, the speakers strongly condemned India’s oppressive policy against the unarmed Kashmiris. They said that India was inflicting immense atrocities on civilians to maintain its illegal domination over Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from martyring Kashmiri youth in fake encounters, they were being illegally detained and subjected to physical and mental torture, the speakers added.

The participants of the meeting on the occasion called on the international community and human rights organizations to take notice of the ongoing Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and put pressure on India to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

The meeting paid tributes to the Kashmiri youth who were recently martyred by the Indian troops and said that the great sacrifices of the martyrs would one day bring fruit.

