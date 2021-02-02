AJK PM asks Kashmiri diaspora, stakeholders for common strategy to meet future challenges with unity

Muzaffarabad, February 02 (KMS): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has stressed upon Kashmiri diaspora and all other stakeholders including AJK government, opposition leaders, politicians and All Parties Hurriyat Conference leadership to play their due role in devising common strategy to meet future challenges with unity.

He said this while talking to Jammu and Kashmir Movement for Plebiscite International (JKMPI) Chairman Raja Najabat Hussain who was called here at the Prime Minister Office. Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell Director General Fida Hussain Kiyani was also present on the occasion.

The prime minister said the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir had given unprecedented sacrifices for the their birth right, the right to self-determination and observed that nations faced such difficult times which needed persistence as Kashmir people did he added.

He said people of Pakistan and government always stood by their Kashmiri brothers and continued their moral, diplomatic and political support for their right to self-determination.

He asked to all social, political and religious leaderships to give a comprehensive and unanimous message to Kashmiri people on the eve of Kashmiri solidarity day following on February 5.

He asserted that India subjugated Kashmir people with all kinds of inhuman violations and human rights abuses of human history through its brutal armed forces but failed badly to crush their will and said Kashmiri still were facing ruthless behavior of Indian occupation forces on daily basis.

Raja Farooq was of the view that the freedom movement of Kashmiri people was peaceful in south Asian region but it was India which was trying to suppress this indigenous and peaceful movement on the dent of force and he stressed that the settlement of Kashmir issue was pivotal as per UN resolutions and the UN had to play its role in that regard.

The AJK prime minister opined that the Kashmiri diaspora had a vital role in highlighting Kashmir issue at the international forums which needed more active with comprehensive voice.

The JKMPI chairman Raja Najabat, on the occasion, informed the AJK prime minister regarding the different awareness programmes in highlighting Kashmir case and Kashmir campaign besides, the political activities in Britain and other European countries in view of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The AJK prime minister also appreciated JKMPI chairman for his untiring efforts in highlighting Kashmir dispute and expressed his hope that he would play more effective role in raising Kashmir issue in Europe with a team work of Kashmiri expatriates.

