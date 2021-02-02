JKLF appeals IIOJK people to observe strike on Feb 9 & 11

Srinagar, February 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has announced to attribute the month of February as “The Month of Maqbool and Release Yasin Malik Campaign”.

The JKLF has said protest rallies, seminars and other programs will be organized and complete shutdown will be observed in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on 9 and 11 February, the martyrdom days of prominent liberation leaders, Muhammad Afzal Guru and Muhammad Maqbool Butt respectively. The announcement has been made by Khawaja Saifudin, the head of JKLF central convening committee, in a statement.

Khawaja Saifudin appealed the people of IIOJK to observe complete strike on the martyrdom days of the two leaders. He directed the party leaders and members in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB), important cities of Pakistan and overseas to organize protest rallies, seminars and other relevant programs on 11th February at every level and reiterate the Kashmiris’ demand from India to hand over of mortal remains of Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru who after illegal execution were buried in the premises of New Delhi’s Tihar Jail. He paid rich tributes to the martyred leaders. He said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

The statement said during the month-long programs in different parts of the world, besides paying homage to Maqbool Butt, the JKLF leaders will also demand the immediate and unconditional release of incarcerated JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik and other illegally detained Kashmiris.

