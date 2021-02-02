Modi regime intensifies its assault on IIOJK demography

Issues almost 34 Lac domicile certificates

Islamabad, February 02 (KMS): As part of its nefarious plan to change the demographic composition of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government has issued almost 34 lakh domicile certificates in the territory.

Indian Minister of State for Home, G K Reddy, in a written reply to a query, informed the Indian Parliament, today, that the authorities in IIOJK have issued a total of 3,380,234 Domicile Certificates till 25 January 2021.

Informed sources told KMS that hundreds of thousands of Indian Hindus are among the people who have been issued the domicile certificates. They maintained that now after acquiring the domicile certificates, these Indian citizens will get permanently settled in the occupied territory.

It is to mention here that since revoking the special status of IIOJK on 05 August 2019, the Modi regime in gross violation of the UN resolutions and the international law has intensified its efforts to harm the Muslim majority character of the territory. Its actions are aimed at converting the Muslim majority into a minority to affect the results in India’s favour if the UN-promised plebiscite takes place in Jammu and Kashmir at any point of time to settle the Kashmir dispute.

