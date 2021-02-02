Plan afoot to affect IIOJK Muslim majority status

Srinagar, February 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior APHC leader and President of Anjuman Sharie Shian Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has said that since the revocation of Kashmir’s special status on August 05, 2019, a plan is afoot to affect the disputed nature and Muslim majority status of the territory.

Agha Moosvi in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the escalating tension between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan and the continuation of unilateral measures taken by India in Jammu and Kashmir as a serious threat to peace and stability in the region. Referring to the UN Secretary General’s call for resolving the Kashmir dispute for ensuring durable peace in South Asia, he said the frequency of statements made by the United Nations on Kashmir is a reflection of the international community’s desire for a final solution to the Kashmir dispute.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement issued in Srinagar while urging the international community to redouble its efforts for settlement of the Kashmir dispute demanded a visit by the teams of UN Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, Asia Watch and International Committee of Red Cross to assess the plight of the Kashmiris particularly the detainees in the territory. It pointed out that thousands of Kashmiri youth have been picked up by Indian forces after being labeled as militants on mere suspicion and subjected to the worst forms of torture in investigation centers.

The High Court of IIOJK has quashed the draconian Public Safety Act slapped on the Amir of the Jamaat-e-Islami of the territory Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz saying that the detaining authorities did not apply their mind while passing the order. The court directed the authorities to immediately release the Jamaat chief.

Meanwhile, family members of a young schoolboy, Wamiq Farooq, who was martyred by Indian police in Srinagar in 2010, and five victims of Ajas massacre continue to await justice despite passage of years to the gory incidents. Wamiq was killed after being hit by a teargas shell fired by Indian police on 31st January in 2010 while five unarmed civilians were massacred by the men of Border Security Force in Ajas area of Bandipora district on this day in 1992.

Women from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, who married to Kashmiri men, have once again staged a protest at Press Enclave in Srinagar in favour of their demands. Holding placards and raising slogans, these women asked the authorities to either provide them with citizenship rights or deport them back to Azad Kashmir. They along with their husbands returned to the Valley under Omar Abdullah’s rehabilitation policy in 2010.

On the other hand, three members of a family were injured after an Indian Army’s landmine went off in Nowshera area of Rajouri district. The mine exploded when a boy accidently touched it. Indian troops arrested two youth in Bandipore district.

