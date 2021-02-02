Three injured as Indian Army mine goes off in Rajouri

Srinagar, February 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, three members of a family were injured in an Indian Army’s landmine blast in Rajouri district.

A boy picked up an object from a field and it exploded when he threw it on the ground injuring three persons — the boy, a girl and an elderly man.

The incident took place in the Nowshera area of Rajouri, officials said. The object was actually a landmine of Indian army.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Jammu.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continue harassment of the people of the Kashmir valley even in the record-breaking cold temperature. The troops force people to come out of their homes in the bone-chilling cold during the early hours of the morning.

