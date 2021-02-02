‘We’re treated as second-class citizens’, say AJK origin wives in IIOJK

Srinagar, February 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, women from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, married to Kashmiri men, have once again staged protest in Srinagar in favour of their demands.

Holding placards, and raising slogans these women who returned to the Valley under Omar Abdullah’s rehabilitation policy in 2010 asked the authorities either provide them with citizenship rights or deport them back to Azad Kashmir. The protesting women along with their children assembled at Press Enclave in Srinagar to press for justice to them on humanitarian grounds.

“We are suffering badly. Please send us back or give us citizenship rights. We appeal both India and Pakistan to think about us. We want to visit our home,” the protesting women said.

“We are living a miserable life here, and our future seems bleak. Please help us and deport us,” they said. They said scores of AJK women who had arrived in Kashmir along with their husbands through India-Nepal border under the government’s rehabilitation policy in 2010 are treated as second-class citizens.

“We are also human beings and want to be treated justly. What is our fault? We were promised something but got another thing. Now our husbands are living peacefully, but we are suffering. We are out of touch with our families and on humanitarian grounds, we should be allowed to go back to Azad Kashmir or be given citizenship rights,” they said.

