‘Will fight for Article 370 restoration even if PDP left alone: Mehbooba

Srinagar, February 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti has said that her party will carry forward the struggle for restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir even if it is left alone to fight.

Mehbooba Mufti said this while addressing workers convention in Rajouri for the first time after the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

A PDP spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the party president said that ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was tearing apart the very spirit of India to build its organisation in furtherance of its vindictive and fanatic political agenda.

“Journalists and columnists are being booked for reporting facts, farmers are being targeted and defamed for seeking their rights, students and minorities are being pushed to the wall. NIA, CBI, ED and every agency was being used to settle political scores and curb democratic voices,” she said in a statement.

“The sole purpose of this brazen use of muscle power and government machinery to squeeze political space is aimed at strengthening BJP as an organization,” she said adding that “Unfortunately this is being done at the cost of India’s interests both internally and externally.”

She said that the plans of fanatic forces to enforce majoritarianism have not succeeded anywhere in the world and it is bound to fail in Kashmir too.

Terming Armed Forces Specials Powers (AFSPA) as a blot on the democratic values, the former chief minister counted several instances with the absolute powers under the law were misused and innocent lives lost. “Three innocent youth from Rajouri were abducted and killed in cold blood in Shopian to win medals. The details emerging as how the encounter was staged sends shivers down the spine,” she said adding that in recent such encounters across Kashmir very young people have been killed in so-called encounters.

