World should redouble efforts to resolve Kashmir dispute: APHC

Srinagar, February 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference while urging the international community to increase its efforts for settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per UN Security Council resolutions has warned that the unresolved dispute poses a great threat to the global peace.

The APHC General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar said the United Nations and the world powers have either forgotten the Kashmir dispute or they are deliberately ignoring it even though it is one of the oldest unresolved disputes on the agenda of the United Nations because of India’s traditional bigotry.

He said the Kashmir dispute still poses a great threat to the world peace as more than one hundred thousand Kashmiris have fallen victim to India’s ruthless and brutal policy, which is in vogue since 1989.

Molvi Bashir maintained that India has enforced black laws like the Armed Forces Special Powers Act and TADA in occupied Jammu and Kashmir to massacre unarmed Kashmiris. He pointed out that thousands of Kashmiri youth have been picked up by Indian forces after being labelled as militants on mere suspicion. “The youth are subjected to the worst forms of torture in the investigation centers where many are martyred and are declared as militants and buried in anonymous graves,” he added.

The APHC General Secretary said that the unmarked graves of Kashmiri youth, martyred in custody, were spread in remote areas of the territory while families were waiting for their return. He said that India has failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment despite using all tactics of brutalities. He said that the people of Pakistan stand by their Kashmiri brethren and continue to support their struggle for freedom diplomatically, politically and morally.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Harriet Conference spokesman while paying rich tributes to the precious sacrifices of the incarcerated leaders and pro-freedom activists languishing in different jails expressed concern over the plight of the detainees. The spokesman said that in sheer violation of United Nations Human Rights Charter, the incarcerated leaders were treated as slaves and the denial of basic amenities, including food, medical care and lodgement facilities has made their lives vulnerable to multiple fatal diseases.

The spokesman demanded early visit by the teams of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, Asia Watch, International Committee of Red Cross and other organizations to take serious note of the plight of the Kashmiri prisoners at the hands of Indian jail authorities. He said, the freedom loving people of Kashmir pay salutes to all these prisoners of conscience. They include: Mohamed Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shraiti, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz, Feroz Ahmad Trali, Pervez Ahmad Trali, Maqsood Ahmad Butt, Ghulam Muhammad Butt Badgami, Muhammad Ayoub Dar, Muhammad Ayoub Mir, Nazir Ahmed Sheikh, Showkat Ahmad Khan, Abdul Hameed Teli, Muzaffar Ahmed Dar, Javed Ahmed Khan, Bashir Ahmed, Bashir Ahmed Sehmat, Muhammad Rafiq Sheikh, Nazir Ahmed Pathan, Gazanfar Iqbal, Muhammad Aarif, Aaqib Najar, Muhammad Yousaf Mir, Muhammad Yousaf Falahi, Merajudin Kalwal, Ayaz Akber, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Pir Saifullah, Shahid Yousuf, Shahidul Islam, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Aadil Ahmad, Farooq Ahmed Beig, Mumtaz Ahmed, Musharraf Pir, Farooq Towheedi, Zahid Ali and Basharat Ahmed.

