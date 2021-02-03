GB Government makes preparations to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

Gilgit, February 03 (KMS): The Gilgit-Baltistan provincial government is making all preparations to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.

In the light of special orders of the Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan and Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, different events will be organized by the administration and different organizations in which people from different walks of life will participate.

Expressing solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan always pledged their full support to their oppressed Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

