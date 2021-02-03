Gulzar thanks Pakistan for observing Solidarity Day

Srinagar, February 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Working Vice Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, has thanked Pakistan, its people and institutions for observing February 5 as Solidarity Day with the Kashmiri people.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “On behalf the people of IIOJ&K, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) which represents the heart beats and aspirations of people would like to felicitate to the State of Pakistan, its people and institutions for observing 5th February as a Solidarity Day with the people who are victims of subjugation, genocide, loot, arson, destruction, torture, incarceration, custodial and extrajudicial killings, disappearances and rape as a weapon of war at the hands of India’s so-called largest democracy.”

“In this grim situation, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference is of the considered opinion that showing solidarity with such zeal and vigor at the national level with the suffering people would surely be a great source of encouragement to lead sacred mission of freedom till it reaches its logical conclusion,” he added. He mentioned that the day makes the people of Jammu and Kashmir and its leadership jubilant that they are not alone in this sacred cause. “On this auspicious occasion, we renew our pledge to take our legitimate moment for the right to self-determination to its logical conclusion, regardless of all odds and hardships.”

The APHC leader pointed out that observing Kashmir solidarity day at national level gives inhabitants of the disputed territory full energy, impetus and deep feeling that they are not alone in their cause, and are proud that almighty Allah has bestowed them with His bounties in the form of a great friend, supporter, sympathizer and well-wisher like Pakistan. “We are proud of your sincerity and commitment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and will continue to pray for peace and prosperity in this country and its people,” he added.

“There is no option other than gathering our strength, display steadfastness and remain on one page. None of us should have any doubt about the nefarious designs of India who id hell bent upon changing the demographic composition of the disputed territory by ethnic cleansing and settling non-state subjects in the disputed territory to frustrate the people’s right to self-determination. These wicked designs shall never deter us from perusing the cause of freedom,” he stressed.

He said that he was pleased to mention that political parties of Pakistan irrespective of their political programs stand with Jammu and Kashmir in their difficult times which conveys a strong message to the occupying state. This exemplary unison also sends a strong message to fascist India which is retaining disputed territory under the barrel of the gun, he said.

