HR bodies urged to take notice of blatant rights’ abuses in IIOJK

Islamabad, February 03 (KMS): Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that the international human rights organizations should take notice of blatant human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing a national Kashmir Conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said the parliamentary associations should play their role to highlight the Kashmir dispute at the world level. He said we will also send parliamentary delegations to different countries to apprise the parliamentarians of those countries about the actual situation in IIOJK.

The Speaker said Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan. He said Pakistan will also organize an international moot on the Kashmir dispute. He said efforts are being made for an OIC meeting in Pakistan.

