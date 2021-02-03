Hurriyat forum ridicules statement of Indian minister Reddy

Srinagar, February 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has ridiculed the assertions made by the Indian Minister for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in the Parliament wherein he said no political leader is under house arrest in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said that a police vehicle is permanently stationed outside Srinagar residence of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is not allowed to move out since August 2019. “If that is not house arrest than what is it,” the forum asked. “If he is not under house arrest then why is he not allowed to come out of his house?”

“Mirwaiz will complete one and a half years under detention on February 5. It said that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is not only a political leader of international repute, but also a religious and spiritual leader of Kashmir. Because of his house detention, he is even disallowed from delivering the Friday sermon at the historic Jamia Masjid,” the forum maintained.

The statement said that instead of issuing such misleading statements, the authorities should immediately end the house detention of Mirwaiz and release all political prisoners, youth, civil society members and journalists who were arrested on the eve of August 5, 2019, unconditionally.

