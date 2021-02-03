Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed with full zeal in AJK

Muzaffarabad, February 03 (KMS): The Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, has said that the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will express solidarity with their brethren, held hostage in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), on February 5.

in a statement issued in Muzaffarabad said that the people of IIOJK were fighting for their freedom from Indian occupation, rights and justice. He said the Kashmiris would continue their struggle for securing their right to self-determination till it reached its logical conclusion.

Uzair Ghazali said that on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, rallies would be held across AJK to pay tribute to the brave people of IIOJK engaged in a just struggle for freedom from India yoke. He said that the rallies would be taken out in Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Jhelum Valley and other areas to draw world’s attention towards the Kashmir dispute which could not be settled despite the fact that UN had passed many resolutions in this regard several decades ago.

